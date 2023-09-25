Football Pick'em Contest Week 5
Mon, 09/25/2023 - 12:40 holtonadmin
Here are The Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Sept. 29.
1. Aeschliman Construction: Royal Valley at Holton
2. Denison State Bank: Jackson Heights at Centralia
3. Beverley Brown Boutique: ACCHS at Pleasant Ridge
4. Bergsten Insurance: Georgia at Auburn
5. McManigal Electric: Utah at Oregon State
6. 7-Eleven: USF at Navy
7. Diamonds By Design: KU at Texas
8. Zwonitzer Propane: Baylor at UCF
9. GNBank: Florida at Kentucky
10. Heart To Home: LSU at Ole Miss
11. Wilson Tire: Alabama at Mississippi State
12. Midwest Dixie Boutique: Michigan at Nebraska
13. Giant Communications: South Carolina at Tennessee
14. Keen Chiropractic: San Diego State at Air Force
15. Haug Construction: Iowa State at Oklahoma
16. The Farmers State Bank: Miami at Buffalo
17. Holton Dental: Washington at Philadelphia
18. Aflac: Las Vegas at LA Chargers
19. Chris Gross Construction: Tampa Bay at New Orleans
20. Willcott Brewing: Cincinnati at Tennessee
21. Ginger Snips: Atlanta at Jacksonville
22. Dairy Queen: Minnesota at Carolina
23. Dan Brenner: Kansas City at NY Jets
TIE BREAKER (Ice Automotive)
Combined points scored in game: Denver at Chicago
DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!
Entries must be delivered to The Holton Recorder by 5 p.m. Friday. Mailed weekly entries must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday to be eligible. Send email entries to holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net by 5 p.m. Friday.