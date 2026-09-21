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Football PIck'em Contest: Week #4

Mon, 09/21/2026 - 11:32 theholtonrecorder

WEEK 4 FOOTBALL PICKEM 2026

Sept. 25-27

1. Aeschliman Construction: Holton at Atchison

2. Denison State Bank: Jackson Heights at Valley Heights

3. Beverley Brown & Co.: Royal Valley at Pleasant Ridge

4. Bergsten Insurance: ACCHS at Wabaunsee

5. Bumper To Bumper: KSU at Cincinnati

6. Jayhawk TV & Appliances: Washburn at Nebraska-Kearney

7. Midwest Dixie: Nebraska at Michigan State

8. Schlaegel's Popcorn: Notre Dame at Purdue

9. Luke Dillon Electric: Culver-Stockton (MO) at Baker

10. Zwonitzer Propane: Saint Ambrose at Benedictine

11. GNBank: Colorado at Baylor

12. Wilson Tire: Oklahoma State at West Virginia

13. Lasting Impressions: Sam Houston at Texas Tech

14. McManigal Electric: Utah at Iowa State

15. Giant Communications: Oregon at USC

16. Ellis Boys: Kansas City at Miami

17. Haug Construction: LA Rams at Denver

18. The Farmers State Bank: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

19. Holton Dental: Arizona at San Francisco

20. Holton Community Hospital: Las Vegas at New Orleans

21. Chris Gross Construction: New England at Jacksonville

22. Pizza Hut: Minnesota at Tampa Bay

23. Ginger Snips: Tennessee at New York Giants

24. B & P Propane: Seattle at Washington

25. Morton Buildings: LA Chargers at Buffalo

TIE BREAKER:

Oklahoma at Georgia

week 4.pdf

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141

holtonrecordernews@gmail.com

 

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