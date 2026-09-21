Football PIck'em Contest: Week #4
WEEK 4 FOOTBALL PICKEM 2026
Sept. 25-27
1. Aeschliman Construction: Holton at Atchison
2. Denison State Bank: Jackson Heights at Valley Heights
3. Beverley Brown & Co.: Royal Valley at Pleasant Ridge
4. Bergsten Insurance: ACCHS at Wabaunsee
5. Bumper To Bumper: KSU at Cincinnati
6. Jayhawk TV & Appliances: Washburn at Nebraska-Kearney
7. Midwest Dixie: Nebraska at Michigan State
8. Schlaegel's Popcorn: Notre Dame at Purdue
9. Luke Dillon Electric: Culver-Stockton (MO) at Baker
10. Zwonitzer Propane: Saint Ambrose at Benedictine
11. GNBank: Colorado at Baylor
12. Wilson Tire: Oklahoma State at West Virginia
13. Lasting Impressions: Sam Houston at Texas Tech
14. McManigal Electric: Utah at Iowa State
15. Giant Communications: Oregon at USC
16. Ellis Boys: Kansas City at Miami
17. Haug Construction: LA Rams at Denver
18. The Farmers State Bank: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
19. Holton Dental: Arizona at San Francisco
20. Holton Community Hospital: Las Vegas at New Orleans
21. Chris Gross Construction: New England at Jacksonville
22. Pizza Hut: Minnesota at Tampa Bay
23. Ginger Snips: Tennessee at New York Giants
24. B & P Propane: Seattle at Washington
25. Morton Buildings: LA Chargers at Buffalo
TIE BREAKER:
Oklahoma at Georgia