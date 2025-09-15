Home / News / FOOTBALL PICK'EM CONTEST: WEEK #3

FOOTBALL PICK'EM CONTEST: WEEK #3

Mon, 09/15/2025 - 16:30 theholtonrecorder
WEEK 3 FOOTBALL PICKEM 2025
Sept. 19-21
 
1. Aeschliman Construction: Royal Valley at Holton
 
2. Denison State Bank: Horton at Jackson Heights
 
3. Beverley Brown & Co.: Valley Falls at ACCHS
 
4. Bergsten Insurance: North Texas at Army
 
5. Bumper To Bumper: West Virginia at KU
 
6. Jayhawk TV: Boise State at Air Force
 
7. McManigal Electric: UAB at Tennessee
 
8. Trails Cafe: Michigan at Nebraska
 
9. Luke Dillon Electric: Washburn at Central Oklahoma
 
10. Zwonitzer Propane: Fort Hays State at Pitt State
 
11. GNBank: Grand View at Baker
 
12. Wilson Tire: Oregon State at Oregon
 
13. JT Roofing: Washington at Washington State
 
14. Midwest Dixie Boutique: Florida at Miami (FL)
 
15. Giant Communications: Kansas City at New York Giants
 
16. Bob Schwarz Financial: Atlanta at Carolina
 
17. Haug Construction: Green Bay at Cleveland
 
18. The Farmers State Bank: LA Rams at Philadelphia
 
19. Holton Dental: Dallas at  Chicago
 
20. Holton Community Hospital: Las Vegas at Washington
 
21. Chris Gross Construction: Pittsburgh at New England
 
22. Pizza Hut: Arizona at San Francisco
 
23. Ginger Snips: New Orleans at Seattle
 
24. B & P Propane: Cincinnati at Minnesota
 
25. Morton Buildings: New York Jets at Tampa Bay
 
TIE BREAKER:
Denver at LA Chargers
week 3.pdf

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141

holtonrecordernews@gmail.com

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media