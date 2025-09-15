FOOTBALL PICK'EM CONTEST: WEEK #3
Mon, 09/15/2025 - 16:30 theholtonrecorder
WEEK 3 FOOTBALL PICKEM 2025
Sept. 19-21
1. Aeschliman Construction: Royal Valley at Holton
2. Denison State Bank: Horton at Jackson Heights
3. Beverley Brown & Co.: Valley Falls at ACCHS
4. Bergsten Insurance: North Texas at Army
5. Bumper To Bumper: West Virginia at KU
6. Jayhawk TV: Boise State at Air Force
7. McManigal Electric: UAB at Tennessee
8. Trails Cafe: Michigan at Nebraska
9. Luke Dillon Electric: Washburn at Central Oklahoma
10. Zwonitzer Propane: Fort Hays State at Pitt State
11. GNBank: Grand View at Baker
12. Wilson Tire: Oregon State at Oregon
13. JT Roofing: Washington at Washington State
14. Midwest Dixie Boutique: Florida at Miami (FL)
15. Giant Communications: Kansas City at New York Giants
16. Bob Schwarz Financial: Atlanta at Carolina
17. Haug Construction: Green Bay at Cleveland
18. The Farmers State Bank: LA Rams at Philadelphia
19. Holton Dental: Dallas at Chicago
20. Holton Community Hospital: Las Vegas at Washington
21. Chris Gross Construction: Pittsburgh at New England
22. Pizza Hut: Arizona at San Francisco
23. Ginger Snips: New Orleans at Seattle
24. B & P Propane: Cincinnati at Minnesota
25. Morton Buildings: New York Jets at Tampa Bay
TIE BREAKER:
Denver at LA Chargers