FOOTBALL PICK'EM CONTEST: WEEK 3
Here are The Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Sept. 20:
1. Holton at Royal Valley
2. Jackson Heights at Horton
3. ACCHS at Valley Falls
4. KSU at BYU
5. KU at West Virginia
6. Marshall at Ohio State
7. Arizona State at Texas Tech
8. USC at Michigan
9. Miami (Ohio) at Notre Dame
10. UCLA at LSU
11. Baylor at Colorado
12. TCU at SMU
13. Kansas City at Atlanta
14. Carolina at Las Vegas
15. LA Chargers at Pittsburgh
16. San Francisco at LA Rams
17. Denver at Tampa Bay
18. Philadelphia at New Orleans
19. Green Bay at Tennessee
20. Houston at Minnesota
21. NY Giants at Cleveland
22. Baltimore at Dallas
23. Detroit at Arizona
24. Chicago at Indianapolis
TIEBREAKER:
Combined points scored in game: Illinois at Nebraska
Entries must be delivered to The Holton Recorder by 5 p.m. Friday. Mailed weekly entries must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday to be eligible. Send email entries to holtonrecordernews@gmail.com by 5 p.m. Friday.