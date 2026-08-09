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Football Pick'em Contest: Week #2

Tue, 09/08/2026 - 08:01 theholtonrecorder

WEEK 2 FOOTBALL PICKEM 2026

Sept. 11-13

1. Aeschliman Construction: Royal Valley at Holton

2. Denison State Bank: McLouth at Jackson Heights

3. Beverley Brown & Co.: Pleasant Ridge at ACCHS

4. Bergsten Insurance: Missouri at KU

5. Bumper To Bumper: Washington State at KSU

6. Jayhawk TV & Appliances: Washburn at Northwest Missouri State

7. Midwest Dixie: Michigan Tech at Emporia State

8. Schlaegel's Popcorn: Pittsburg State at West Alabama

9. Luke Dillon Electric: Oklahoma at Michigan

10. Zwonitzer Propane: Bowling Green at Nebraska

11. GNBank: Arizona State at Texas A&M

12. Wilson Tire: Mount Mercy @ Baker

13. Lasting Impressions: Iowa State at Iowa

14. McManigal Electric: Rice at Notre Dame

15. Giant Communications:  Prairie View A&M at Baylor

16. Ellis Boys: Arizona at BYU

17. Haug Construction: William Penn at Benedictine

18. The Farmers State Bank: Arizona at LA Chargers

19. Holton Dental: Dallas at New York Giants

20. Holton Community Hospital: Chicago at Carolina

21. Chris Gross Construction: Atlanta at Pittsburgh

22. Pizza Hut: Miami at Las Vegas

23. Ginger Snips: Green Bay at Minnesota

24. B & P Propane: Tampa Bay at Cincinnati

25. Morton Buildings: New Orleans at Detroit

TIE BREAKER:

Oregon at Oklahoma State

week 2.pdf

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141

holtonrecordernews@gmail.com

 

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