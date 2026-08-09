Football Pick'em Contest: Week #2
WEEK 2 FOOTBALL PICKEM 2026
Sept. 11-13
1. Aeschliman Construction: Royal Valley at Holton
2. Denison State Bank: McLouth at Jackson Heights
3. Beverley Brown & Co.: Pleasant Ridge at ACCHS
4. Bergsten Insurance: Missouri at KU
5. Bumper To Bumper: Washington State at KSU
6. Jayhawk TV & Appliances: Washburn at Northwest Missouri State
7. Midwest Dixie: Michigan Tech at Emporia State
8. Schlaegel's Popcorn: Pittsburg State at West Alabama
9. Luke Dillon Electric: Oklahoma at Michigan
10. Zwonitzer Propane: Bowling Green at Nebraska
11. GNBank: Arizona State at Texas A&M
12. Wilson Tire: Mount Mercy @ Baker
13. Lasting Impressions: Iowa State at Iowa
14. McManigal Electric: Rice at Notre Dame
15. Giant Communications: Prairie View A&M at Baylor
16. Ellis Boys: Arizona at BYU
17. Haug Construction: William Penn at Benedictine
18. The Farmers State Bank: Arizona at LA Chargers
19. Holton Dental: Dallas at New York Giants
20. Holton Community Hospital: Chicago at Carolina
21. Chris Gross Construction: Atlanta at Pittsburgh
22. Pizza Hut: Miami at Las Vegas
23. Ginger Snips: Green Bay at Minnesota
24. B & P Propane: Tampa Bay at Cincinnati
25. Morton Buildings: New Orleans at Detroit
TIE BREAKER:
Oregon at Oklahoma State