FOOTBALL PICK'EM CONTEST: WEEK 2

Here are The Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Sept. 13:

1. Holton at Riley County

2. Royal Valley at Jefferson West

3. Maur Hill at Jackson Heights

4. Riverside at ACCHS

5. Arizona at KSU

6. UNLV at KU

7. Oregon at Oregon State

8. Georgia at Kentucky

9. Notre Dame at Purdue

10. UCF at TCU

11. Air Force at Baylor

12. Alabama at Wisconsin

13. Las Vegas at Baltimore

14. Seattle at New England

15. LA Chargers at Carolina

16. San Francisco at Minnesota

17. NY Jets at Tennessee

18. Tampa Bay at Detroit

19. Indianapolis at Green Bay

20. Pittsburgh at Denver

21. NY Giants at Washington

22. LA Rams at Arizona

23. Cleveland at Jacksonville

24. Chicago at Houston

TIEBREAKER:

Combined points scored in game: Cincinatti at Kansas City

DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!

Entries must be delivered to The Holton Recorder by 5 p.m. Friday. Mailed weekly entries must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday to be eligible. Send email entries to holtonrecordernews@gmail.com by 5 p.m. Friday.