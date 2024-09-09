FOOTBALL PICK'EM CONTEST: WEEK 2
Here are The Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Sept. 13:
1. Holton at Riley County
2. Royal Valley at Jefferson West
3. Maur Hill at Jackson Heights
4. Riverside at ACCHS
5. Arizona at KSU
6. UNLV at KU
7. Oregon at Oregon State
8. Georgia at Kentucky
9. Notre Dame at Purdue
10. UCF at TCU
11. Air Force at Baylor
12. Alabama at Wisconsin
13. Las Vegas at Baltimore
14. Seattle at New England
15. LA Chargers at Carolina
16. San Francisco at Minnesota
17. NY Jets at Tennessee
18. Tampa Bay at Detroit
19. Indianapolis at Green Bay
20. Pittsburgh at Denver
21. NY Giants at Washington
22. LA Rams at Arizona
23. Cleveland at Jacksonville
24. Chicago at Houston
TIEBREAKER:
Combined points scored in game: Cincinatti at Kansas City
DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!
Entries must be delivered to The Holton Recorder by 5 p.m. Friday. Mailed weekly entries must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday to be eligible. Send email entries to holtonrecordernews@gmail.com by 5 p.m. Friday.