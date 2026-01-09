Football Pick'em Contest: Week #1
WEEK 1 FOOTBALL PICKEM 2026
Sept. 4-6
1. Aeschliman Construction: Sabetha at Holton
2. Denison State Bank: Jackson Heights at ACCHS
3. Beverley Brown & Co.: Royal Valley at Jeff West
4. Bergsten Insurance: LIU at KU
5. Bumper To Bumper: Nicholls at KSU
6. Jayhawk TV & Appliances: Colorado Mines at Washburn
7. Midwest Dixie: Emporia State at Pittsburg State
8. Schlaegel's Popcorn: UTEP at Oklahoma
9. Luke Dillon Electric: Ohio at Nebraska
10. Zwonitzer Propane: Oklahoma State at Tulsa
11. GNBank: Morgan State at Arizona State
12. Wilson Tire: Baker at Clarke, IA
13. Lasting Impressions: Baylor vs. Auburn at Atlanta, GA
14. McManigal Electric: Utah Tech at BYU
15. Giant Communications: Benedictine at Peru State
16. Ellis Boys: Abilene Christian at Texas Tech
17. Haug Construction: Northern Arizona at Arizona
18. The Farmers State Bank: Oregon State at Houston
19. Holton Dental: Tennessee State at Georgia
20. Holton Community Hospital: Fresno State at USC
21. Chris Gross Construction: Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin at Green Bay, WI
22. Pizza Hut: Coastal Carolina at West Virginia
23. Ginger Snips: Southeast Missouri at Iowa State
24. B & P Propane: Wyoming at Colorado State
25. Morton Buildings: East Carolina at Alabama
TIE BREAKER:
ICE Automotive: Boston College at Cincinnati