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Football Pick'em Contest: Week #1

Tue, 09/01/2026 - 08:04 theholtonrecorder

WEEK 1 FOOTBALL PICKEM 2026
Sept. 4-6

1. Aeschliman Construction: Sabetha at Holton

2. Denison State Bank: Jackson Heights at ACCHS

3. Beverley Brown & Co.: Royal Valley at Jeff West

4. Bergsten Insurance: LIU at KU

5. Bumper To Bumper: Nicholls at KSU

6. Jayhawk TV & Appliances: Colorado Mines at Washburn

7. Midwest Dixie: Emporia State at Pittsburg State

8. Schlaegel's Popcorn: UTEP at Oklahoma

9. Luke Dillon Electric: Ohio at Nebraska

10. Zwonitzer Propane: Oklahoma State at Tulsa

11. GNBank: Morgan State at Arizona State

12. Wilson Tire: Baker at Clarke, IA

13. Lasting Impressions: Baylor vs. Auburn at Atlanta, GA

14. McManigal Electric: Utah Tech at BYU

15. Giant Communications: Benedictine at Peru State

16. Ellis Boys: Abilene Christian at Texas Tech

17. Haug Construction: Northern Arizona at Arizona

18. The Farmers State Bank: Oregon State at Houston

19. Holton Dental: Tennessee State at Georgia

20. Holton Community Hospital: Fresno State at USC

21. Chris Gross Construction: Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin at Green Bay, WI

22. Pizza Hut: Coastal Carolina at West Virginia

23. Ginger Snips: Southeast Missouri at Iowa State

24. B & P Propane: Wyoming at Colorado State

25. Morton Buildings: East Carolina at Alabama

TIE BREAKER:
ICE Automotive: Boston College at Cincinnati

week 1.pdf

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141

holtonrecordernews@gmail.com

 

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