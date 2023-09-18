Football Pick'em Contest 2023 Week 4
Mon, 09/18/2023 - 13:22 holtonadmin
Here are The Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Sept. 22.
1. Aeschliman Construction: Holton at Perry-Lecompton
2. Denison State Bank: Royal Valley at Riley County
3. Beverley Brown Boutique: Riverside at Jackson Heights
4. Bergsten Insurance: Rossville at ACCHS
5. McManigal Electric: UAB at Georgia
6. 7-Eleven: UCF at KSU
7. Diamonds By Design: Wisconsin at Purdue
8. Zwonitzer Propane: Air Force at San Jose State
9. GNBank: Iowa at Penn State
10. Heart To Home: USC at Arizona State
11. Wilson Tire: Ole Miss at Alabama
12. Midwest Dixie Boutique: UTSA at Tennessee
13. Giant Communications: BYU at KU
14. Keen Chiropractic: UCLA at Utah
15. Haug Construction: Army at Syracuse
16. The Farmers State Bank: New Orleans at Green Bay
17. Holton Dental: Chicago at Kansas City
18. Aflac: LA Chargers at Minnesota
19. Chris Gross Construction: Denver at Miami
20. Willcott Brewing: New England at NY Jets
21. Ginger Snips: Pittsburgh at Las Vegas
22. Dairy Queen: Carolina at Seattle
23. Dan Brenner: Indianapolis at Baltimore
TIE BREAKER (Ice Automotive)
Combined points scored in game: Ohio State at Notre Dame
DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!
Entries must be delivered to The Holton Recorder by 5 p.m. Friday. Mailed weekly entries must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday to be eligible. Send email entries to holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net by 5 p.m. Friday.