Football Pick'em Contest 2023 Week 3

Here are The Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Sept. 15.

1. Aeschliman Construction: Hiawatha at Holton

2. Denison State Bank: Royal Valley at Riverside

3. Beverley Brown Boutique: Jackson Heights at Pleasant Ridge

4. Bergsten Insurance: ACCHS at Oskaloosa

5. McManigal Electric: South Carolina at Georgia

6. 7-Eleven: KSU at Missouri

7. Diamonds By Design: Army at UTSA

8. Zwonitzer Propane: Utah State at Air Force

9. GNBank: Penn State at Illinois

10. Heart To Home: LSU at Mississippi State

11. Wilson Tire: Alabama at USF

12. Midwest Dixie Boutique: Tennessee at Florida

13. Giant Communications: BYU at Arkansas

14. Keen Chiropractic: Colorado State at Colorado

15. Haug Construction: TCU at Houston

16. The Farmers State Bank: Kansas City at Jacksonville

17. Holton Dental: Baltimore at Cincinnati

18. Aflac: Dallas at Miami at New England

19. Chris Gross Construction: LA Chargers at Tennessee

20. Willcott Brewing: Seattle at Detroit

21. Ginger Snips: San Francisco at LA Rams

22. Dairy Queen: NY Jets at Dalas

23. Dan Brenner: Washington at Denver

TIE BREAKER (Ice Automotive)

Combined points scored in game: KU at Nevada

