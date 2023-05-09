Football Pick'em 2023 Week 2

Here are The Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Sept. 8.

1. Aeschliman Construction: Holton at Sabetha

2. Denison State Bank: Nemaha Central at Royal Valley

3. Beverley Brown Boutique: Maur Hill at Jackson Heights

4. Bergsten Insurance: JCN at ACCHS

5. McManigal Electric: Ball State at Georgia

6. 7-Eleven: Troy at KSU

7. Diamonds By Design: Illinois at ku

8. Zwonitzer Propane: Delaware State at Army

9. GNBank: Utah at Baylor

10. Heart To Home: Notre Dame at NC State

11. Wilson Tire: Nebraska at Colorado

12. Midwest Dixie Boutique: Wagner at Navy

13. Giant Communications: Oregon at Texas Tech

14. Keen Chiropractic: Air Force at Sam Houston

15. Haug Construction: Texas A&M at Miami (Fla.)

16. The Farmers State Bank: Philadelphia at New England

17. Holton Dental: Las Vegas at Denver

18. Aflac: Dallas at NY Giants

19. Chris Gross Construction: Miami at LA Chargers

20. Willcott Brewing: LA Rams at Seattle

21. Ginger Snips: Cincinnati at Cleveland

22. Dairy Queen: Green Bay at Chicago

23. Dan Brenner: Tennessee at New Orleans

TIE BREAKER (Ice Automotive)

Combined points scored in game: Texas at Alabama

DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!

Entries must be delivered to The Holton Recorder by 5 p.m. Friday. Mailed weekly entries must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday to be eligible. Send email entries to holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net by 5 p.m. Friday.