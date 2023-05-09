Football Pick'em 2023 Week 2
Here are The Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Sept. 8.
1. Aeschliman Construction: Holton at Sabetha
2. Denison State Bank: Nemaha Central at Royal Valley
3. Beverley Brown Boutique: Maur Hill at Jackson Heights
4. Bergsten Insurance: JCN at ACCHS
5. McManigal Electric: Ball State at Georgia
6. 7-Eleven: Troy at KSU
7. Diamonds By Design: Illinois at ku
8. Zwonitzer Propane: Delaware State at Army
9. GNBank: Utah at Baylor
10. Heart To Home: Notre Dame at NC State
11. Wilson Tire: Nebraska at Colorado
12. Midwest Dixie Boutique: Wagner at Navy
13. Giant Communications: Oregon at Texas Tech
14. Keen Chiropractic: Air Force at Sam Houston
15. Haug Construction: Texas A&M at Miami (Fla.)
16. The Farmers State Bank: Philadelphia at New England
17. Holton Dental: Las Vegas at Denver
18. Aflac: Dallas at NY Giants
19. Chris Gross Construction: Miami at LA Chargers
20. Willcott Brewing: LA Rams at Seattle
21. Ginger Snips: Cincinnati at Cleveland
22. Dairy Queen: Green Bay at Chicago
23. Dan Brenner: Tennessee at New Orleans
Entries must be delivered to The Holton Recorder by 5 p.m. Friday. Mailed weekly entries must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday to be eligible. Send email entries to holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net by 5 p.m. Friday.