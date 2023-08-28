Football Pick'Em 2023 Contest Week 1
Here are The Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Sept. 1:
1. Holton at Nemaha Central
2. Hiawatha at Royal Valley
3. Jackson Heights at Horton
4. Valley Falls at Atchison County
5. UT Martin at Georgia
6. Southeast Missouri at Kansas State
7. Missouri State at Kansas
8. Arkansas State at Oklahoma
9. Colorado at Texas Christian University
10. Virginia at Tennessee
11. Robert Morris at Air Force
12. Eastern Kentucky at Cincinatti
13. Tennessee State at Notre Dame
14. UTSA at Houston
15. New Mexico at Texas A&M
16. Army at ULM
17. West Virginia at Penn State
18. Texas Tech at Wyoming
19. Nevada at USC
20. Middle Tennessee at Alabama
21. Sam Houston at Brigham Young
22. Coastal Carolina at UCLA
23. Stanford at Hawaii
TIEBREAKER
Combined points scored in game: North Carolina at South Carolina
Entries must be delivered to The Holton Recorder by 5 p.m. Friday. Mailed weekly entries must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday to be eligible. Send email entries to holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net by 5 p.m. Friday.