Football Pick'Em 2023 Contest Week 1

Here are The Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Sept. 1:

1. Holton at Nemaha Central

2. Hiawatha at Royal Valley

3. Jackson Heights at Horton

4. Valley Falls at Atchison County

5. UT Martin at Georgia

6. Southeast Missouri at Kansas State

7. Missouri State at Kansas

8. Arkansas State at Oklahoma

9. Colorado at Texas Christian University

10. Virginia at Tennessee

11. Robert Morris at Air Force

12. Eastern Kentucky at Cincinatti

13. Tennessee State at Notre Dame

14. UTSA at Houston

15. New Mexico at Texas A&M

16. Army at ULM

17. West Virginia at Penn State

18. Texas Tech at Wyoming

19. Nevada at USC

20. Middle Tennessee at Alabama

21. Sam Houston at Brigham Young

22. Coastal Carolina at UCLA

23. Stanford at Hawaii

TIEBREAKER

Combined points scored in game: North Carolina at South Carolina

