FOOTBALL PICK’EM CONTEST: WEEK 7

Here are The Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Oct. 18:

1. Holton at Hiawatha

2. Royal Valley at Nemaha Central

3. Valley Falls at Jackson Heights

4. Jefferson West at ACCHS

5. KSU at West Virginia

6. Houston at KU

7. Oregon at Purdue

8. Baylor at Texas Tech

9. Alabama at Tennessee

10. Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

11. TCU at Utah

12. USC at Maryland

13. Georgia at Texas

14. Philadelphia at NY Giants

15. New England at Jacksonville

16. NY Jets at Pittsburgh

17. Miami at Indianapolis

18. Houston at Green Bay

19. Las Vegas at LA Rams

20. Carolina at Washington

21. Cincinnati at Cleveland

22. Seattle at Atlanta

23. Tennessee at Buffalo

24. Detroit at Minnesota

TIEBREAKER:

Combined points scored in game: Kansas City at San Francisco

DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!