FOOTBALL PICK’EM CONTEST: WEEK 7
Mon, 10/14/2024 - 13:22 holtonadmin
Here are The Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Oct. 18:
1. Holton at Hiawatha
2. Royal Valley at Nemaha Central
3. Valley Falls at Jackson Heights
4. Jefferson West at ACCHS
5. KSU at West Virginia
6. Houston at KU
7. Oregon at Purdue
8. Baylor at Texas Tech
9. Alabama at Tennessee
10. Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
11. TCU at Utah
12. USC at Maryland
13. Georgia at Texas
14. Philadelphia at NY Giants
15. New England at Jacksonville
16. NY Jets at Pittsburgh
17. Miami at Indianapolis
18. Houston at Green Bay
19. Las Vegas at LA Rams
20. Carolina at Washington
21. Cincinnati at Cleveland
22. Seattle at Atlanta
23. Tennessee at Buffalo
24. Detroit at Minnesota
TIEBREAKER:
Combined points scored in game: Kansas City at San Francisco
DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!
Entries must be delivered to The Holton Recorder by 5 p.m. Friday. Mailed weekly entries must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday to be eligible. Send email entries to holtonrecordernews@gmail.com by 5 p.m. Friday.