FOOTBALL PICK’EM CONTEST: WEEK 5

WEEK 5 FOOTBALL PICKEM 2024

Oct. 4-6

1. Aeschliman Construction: Holton at Jeff West

2. Denison State Bank: Royal Valley at Perry-Lecompton

3. Beverley Brown Boutique: Pleasant Ridge at Jackson Heights

4. Bergsten Insurance: Sabetha at ACCHS

5. Roush & Son’s Towing: KU at Arizona State

6. McManigal Electric: Iowa at Ohio State

7. 7-Eleven: Houston at TCU

8. Diamonds By Design: Baylor at Iowa State

9. Zwonitzer Propane: USC at Minnesota

10. GNBank: Army at Tulsa

11. Heart To Home: Alabama at Vanderbilt

12. Wilson Tire: Auburn at Georgia

13. Midwest Dixie Boutique: Miami at New England

14. Giant Communications: Green Bay at LA Rams

15. Keen Chiropractic: NY Jets at Minnesota

16. Haug Construction: Arizona at San Francisco

17. The Farmers State Bank: New Orleans at Kansas City

18. Holton Dental: Las Vegas at Denver

19. Mercer Funeral Home: Buffalo at Houston

20. Chris Gross Construction: Dallas at Pittsburgh

21. Lifetime Eye Care: Cleveland at Washington

22. Ginger Snips: Baltimore at Cincinnati

23. Luke Dillon Electric: NY Giants at Seattle

24. Dan Brenner: Carolina at Chicago

TIE BREAKER:

ICE Automotive LLC: Texas Tech at Arizona