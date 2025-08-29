FOOTBALL PICK’EM CONTEST: WEEK 1
WEEK 1 FOOTBALL PICKEM 2025
Sept. 5-7
1. Aeschliman Construction: Holton at Sabetha
2. Denison State Bank: Riverside at Jackson Heights
3. Beverley Brown & Co.: Royal Valley at Hiawatha
4. Bergsten Insurance: McLouth at ACCHS
5. Bumper To Bumper: Army at KSU
6. McManigal Electric: KU at Missouri
7. Trails Cafe: UAB at Navy
8. Luke Dillon Electric: Akron at Nebraska
9. Zwonitzer Propane: Austin Peay at Georgia
10. GNBank: ULM at Alabama
11. Wilson Tire: Oklahoma State at Oregon
12. JT Roofing: Grambling State at Ohio State
13. Midwest Dixie: ETSU at Tennessee
14. Giant Communications: Michigan at Oklahoma
15. Bob Schwarz Financial: Baltimore at Buffalo
16. Haug Construction: Cincinnati at Cleveland
17. The Farmers State Bank: Miami at Indianapolis
18. Holton Dental: Tennesse at Denver
19. Holton Community Hospital: Detroit at Green Bay
20. Chris Gross Construction: Tampa Bay at Atlanta
21. Pizza Hut: San Francisco at Seattle
22. Ginger Snips: Las Vegas at New England
23. B & P Propane: Houston at LA Rams
24. Morton Buildings: Pittsburgh at NY Jets
TIE BREAKER:
ICE Automotive: Kansas City at LA Chargers