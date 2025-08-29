Home / News / FOOTBALL PICK’EM CONTEST: WEEK 1

FOOTBALL PICK’EM CONTEST: WEEK 1

Fri, 08/29/2025 - 11:47 theholtonrecorder

WEEK 1 FOOTBALL PICKEM 2025

Sept. 5-7

 

1. Aeschliman Construction: Holton at Sabetha

2. Denison State Bank: Riverside at Jackson Heights

3. Beverley Brown & Co.: Royal Valley at Hiawatha

4. Bergsten Insurance: McLouth at ACCHS

5. Bumper To Bumper: Army at KSU

6. McManigal Electric: KU at Missouri

7. Trails Cafe: UAB at Navy

8. Luke Dillon Electric: Akron at Nebraska

9. Zwonitzer Propane: Austin Peay at Georgia

10. GNBank: ULM at Alabama

11. Wilson Tire: Oklahoma State at Oregon

12. JT Roofing: Grambling State at Ohio State

13. Midwest Dixie: ETSU at Tennessee

14. Giant Communications: Michigan at Oklahoma

15. Bob Schwarz Financial: Baltimore at Buffalo

16. Haug Construction: Cincinnati at Cleveland

17. The Farmers State Bank: Miami at Indianapolis

18. Holton Dental: Tennesse at Denver

19. Holton Community Hospital: Detroit at Green Bay

20. Chris Gross Construction: Tampa Bay at Atlanta

21. Pizza Hut: San Francisco at Seattle

22. Ginger Snips: Las Vegas at New England

23. B & P Propane: Houston at LA Rams

24. Morton Buildings: Pittsburgh at NY Jets

 

TIE BREAKER:

ICE Automotive: Kansas City at LA Chargers

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141

holtonrecordernews@gmail.com

 

