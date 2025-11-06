Filing deadline for 2025 election passes

Filings for city and school government positions up for grabs in this year’s general election have been finalized, according to information provided by the Jackson County Clerk’s Office, which noted that the filing deadline, which was noon on Monday, had passed.

A total of 24 Jackson County residents, including several incumbents, have filed for election to nine positions on the county’s school boards and several city government positions in the Nov. 4 general election. Not enough filings were noted to necessitate a primary election in August, the clerk’s office reported.

Four have filed for the three at-large positions on the Holton USD 336 Board of Education, including incumbents Trent Tanking and Ryan Phillips, Terry Clark and Adam Luthi.

In the Jackson Heights school district, incumbent David Holliday filed for election to an at-large position created when the USD 335 Board of Education approved five new voting district boundaries with two at-large positions in January. Michelle Cochran has filed for election to the second district position, while Mitch Bagby and Dan Shupe have filed for election to the third district position.

And in the Royal Valley school district, incumbent Joe Mitchell has filed for position four, incumbent Kelli Lambrecht has filed for position five and incumbent Ann Kelly has filed for position six.

In city government elections, two three-year positions on the Holton City Commission are up for election. Incumbent Clara Lovvorn has filed for election to position two, while incumbent Eric Bjelland and Willy Wilson, who served as a city commissioner from 1986 to 1989 and as mayor in 1989, have filed for election to position four.

