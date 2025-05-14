Filing deadline for 2025 election approaching

County residents interested in serving on local school boards, city councils or the Meadowlark Extension District board have less than one month to file for the Nov. 4 general election, it has been reported.

Candidates have until noon Monday, June 2, to file at the Jackson County Clerk’s Office, located on the second floor of the Jackson County Courthouse.

So far, incumbent Kelli Lambrecht of Hoyt has filed for re-election to position five on the Royal Valley Board of Education.

Incumbent Clara Ann Lovvorn has filed for position two on the Holton City Commission. Incumbent James Robbins has filed for position three on the Denison City Council.

Incumbent Becky McClane has filed for one of two positions on the Hoyt City Council, and incumbents Bruce Yonke and Carolyn Kennedy have both filed for the two positions on the Meadowlark Extension District board up for election.

All school board, city council and Meadowlark Extension District positions are non-partisan, meaning that candidates do not list any political party affiliations.

To file for the election, candidates can choose to file by paying a $20 filing fee or by petition by obtaining a certain amount of signatures from registered voters in their school district or city.

Candidates seeking election to the Meadowlark Extension District board must file by paying the filing fee.

Candidates can download a filing packet and/or nomination petition form from the county’s website at www.jacksoncountyks.com

Four people interested in the same position would cause a primary election, it was noted. That election would be held Aug. 5.

