Fifth-annual Thoughtful Giving Day set for Nov. 9

The Jackson County Community Foundation is getting ready for its fifth-annual “Thoughtful Giving Day,” offering area residents an opportunity to make tax-deductible donations to benefit 44 non-profit Jackson County organization funds that benefit from the JCCF — and to see those donations matched by as much as $90,000, it was reported.

JCCF Executive Director Meghan Stockman said that in addition to the annual Thoughtful Giving Day “walk-in” event, scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 9, there will also be a “happy hour” kick-off event from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 7. Both in-person events will be held at the Holton Community Theatre, 401 New Jersey Ave. in Holton.

Donations may also be made ahead of the in-person events, starting at 12 a.m. on Nov. 7 and continuing through 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 9 at thoughtfulgivingday.com, it was reported.

“Thoughtful Giving Day is a chance for our community to see the incredible work being done in Jackson County and to multiply the impact with matching funds,” Stockman said. “It’s inspiring to watch neighbors come together to support the causes that make our community stronger.”

This year’s matching fund amount of up to $90,000 is being offered by the Patterson Family Foundation, which is offering up to $50,000 to be prorated out to each participating organization according to proration parameters, and by Giant/JBN and the Birkbeck Family, which are teaming up to offer another $40,000 in matching funds, it was reported.

Donors select which nonprofits they wish to support, and all of their donation goes directly to the fund or funds of their choice. There is no minimum donation amount, and donations of up to $5,000 per donor, per organization, are eligible for a prorated match.

Donations are eligible for a prorated match based on the total amount raised and the available matching pool. For example, if an organization raises 7.5 percent of the total donations, that organization will receive up to 7.5 percent of the total matching funds.

Nonprofits may use their match funds for immediate needs, endowments or other expenses, and all donations are tax-deductible, with receipts provided by mail or email.

“From youth programs and animal welfare to education, community development and mental health, each fund depends on the generosity of donors to carry out its mission,” Stockman said. “Thoughtful Giving Day gives those gifts an extra boost.”

