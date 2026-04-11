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Family seeking piece of Holton history

Wed, 11/04/2026 - 14:29 holtonadmin

Megan Lehman of Topeka is searching for a piece of her family history — a jewelry box given to female graduates of Holton High School in the 1950s.

Lehman is the great-granddaughter of the late Gordon and Elva Bower, who owned and operated Bower Furniture Store in Holton from 1947 to 1963.

While the couple owned the store, they gifted female graduates with Lane Cedar Chest jewelry boxes engraved with “Bower Furniture Holton Kansas” on the inside, Lehman said.

Lane Cedar Chests of Altavista, Va., produced the jewelry boxes, also known as miniature cedar chests, as promotional gifts through its “Girl Graduate Plan.”

To read the rest of the article, please subscribe to The Holton Recorder. 

 

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141

holtonrecordernews@gmail.com

 

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