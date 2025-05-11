Fall is busy time of year for Holton's JT Roofing

Fall is one of the best times of the year to check your home for any unwanted leaks, whether those leaks are in the roof or the siding, allowing rain, snow and cold wind to put a damper on the winter months.

Trevor Eastland of Holton stands ready to help area homeowners find and seal those leaks.

“A lot of people want to make sure that they have their house up to par before winter sets in,” said Eastland, owner of JT Roofing of Holton, along with wife Lindsey. “Sometimes I’ll get calls for inspection just to make sure that everything’s buttoned up, everything’s tight to where they’re not going to have anything coming in.”

JT Roofing has been in business in Holton since January 2019, and even though “Roofing” is part of the company name, Eastland says his expertise isn’t limited to just roofing.

“I’m a general contractor, so I don’t just do roofing — I also do siding, gutters, windows, doors, fascia and soffits. But I’m very knowledgeable when it comes to roofing.”

A native of the Kansas City, Mo. area, Eastland got his start in roofing as a kid, working with his grandfather, who he described as “a big home builder,” as well as other members of his family who were in the construction business.

“I first started working on roofs when I was nine, sliding down shingles, tearing up the old ones before we would lay in the new ones, picking up trash, whatever I needed to do,” he said.

As he got older, Eastland found that he was good with mathematics and even had designs on becoming a mechanical engineer, but in the end, he came back to roofing and contracting.

“You never know where life’s going to take you,” he said.

Eastland went to work for Aspen Contracting in Lee’s Summit, Mo. — “the largest residential roofer in the United States,” he said — and learned more of the ins and outs of the business, especially when it comes to making home repairs that involve insurance payments.

“I know what the adjusters are looking for. I know what the mortgage companies are looking for,” he said. “I’ve worked with them on a consistent basis for about the last 10 years or so, even before my company got started, so it kind of helps.”

