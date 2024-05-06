Fair schedule announced

4-Hers, start your engines…

Preparations are under way for the 99th-annual Jackson County Fair, the bulk of which will be held from Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18 at the Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex south of Holton with a wide variety of 4-H and open class exhibits, a carnival, a rodeo, the fair parade and a Wednesday night concert.

Jackson County 4-H Program Manager Cara Robinson said this year’s fair will also feature chainsaw artist T.J. Jenkins of Kansas City, Mo., who will be at the Heritage Complex all day Monday, July 15, making wood carvings to be auctioned off on Thursday, July 18 prior to the fair’s livestock sale.

Also, two of the fair’s mainstay events, held prior to fair week, will be held during the evening this year, rather than as weekend events, due to the Heritage Complex’s rental schedule, Robinson said. The horse show will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 24, while the dog show will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 3.

The Wednesday night concert this year will feature Undercover, a local band featuring two local high school band teachers — Jayme Malsom of Holton and Melissa Kimble of Royal Valley — and billing itself as “the ultimate ‘80s experience.” The band will perform at 8:30 that evening at the Margaret Hund Amphitheater, following the 4-H Fashion Revue.

The main focus of the fair remains Jackson County’s 4-H program, in which young people in 4-H clubs across the county show their livestock, food projects and other crafts. 4-H members are required to enter their exhibits online at fairentry.com by Monday, June 24. Open class exhibitors — whether they have graduated from the 4-H programs or would just like to enter their food, crafts or animals regardless of club affiliation — may also register online at Jackson-KS.fairentry.com

“Like in past years, we encourage Jackson County residents to take part in the open class division,” Robinson said. “We would love for residents to bring out any arts and crafts, photography, quilts, foods and other eligible items for judging and for display during fair week.”

Copies of the fair book, which sets guidelines for fair entries, may be viewed online at www.meadowlark.k-state.edu/4-h/holton.html

The schedule for this year’s fair, subject to change, is listed below, with all activities taking place at the Heritage Complex unless otherwise indicated.

* Monday, June 24: 4-H and FFA entries due online; horse show, 5 p.m.

* Wednesday, July 3: dog show, 5 p.m.

* Tuesday, July 9: pre-fair judging, 9 a.m. at Holton Elementary School; bucket calf conference judging, 9 a.m.

* Wednesday, July 10: pre-registration for open class quilts.

* Friday, July 12: open class quilt judging, 10 a.m.; Jackson County Fair Rodeo, 7:30 p.m.

* Saturday, July 13: fair setup with all clubs represented, 9 a.m.; “Shopping In Style” display setup for club members, noon to 4 p.m.; Jackson County Fair Rodeo, 7:30 p.m.

* Sunday, July 14: hay bale decoration, all day; “Shopping In Style” display setup for club members, noon to 5 p.m.; 4-H/FFA building exhibit check-in, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; livestock unloading, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; market goat and sheep weigh-in/check-in, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; hay bale display judging, 6 p.m.; goat and sheep meeting in barn, 6:30 p.m.; open class exhibit check-in, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; all poultry and rabbits check-in, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; beef meeting in barn, 7 p.m.; beef weigh-in, scanning and check-in, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. All animals must be in place by 7 p.m., including poultry and rabbits.

* Monday, July 15: chainsaw carving demonstrations, all day; swine meeting in barn, 7:50 a.m.; swine weigh-in, 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.; 4-H and open class building exhibit check-in, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.; 4-H foods judging begins, 8:30 a.m.; rabbit show, 9 a.m.; 4-H food sale begins, 9:30 a.m.; open class exhibit judging begins, noon; 4-H building exhibits judging begins, 1 p.m.; poultry show, 2 p.m.; Holton Recorder photos of food champions, 3:30 p.m.; meat goat and sheep shows, 5 p.m., with sheep show starting 15 minutes after the meat goat show; kiddie tractor pull registration, 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; 4-H food auction, 6 p.m.; Farm Bureau kiddie tractor pull, 7 p.m.

* Tuesday, July 16: swine show, 8:30 a.m.; Holton Recorder photos of champion exhibits, 3 p.m.; beef show, 5 p.m.; livestock intent to sell deadline, 30 minutes after conclusion of beef show.

* Wednesday, July 17: dairy goat and dairy cattle show, 8 a.m.; bucket calf show, 9:30 a.m. or after dairy show; Animals On Parade, 10:30 a.m. or after bucket calf show; pet show for 4-H and open class, 11:15 a.m.; Barnyard Olympics with 4-H Ambassadors, 2 p.m.; parade, 6 p.m. on Holton’s Town Square; 4-H Fashion Revue, 8 p.m. or after parade; concert, 8:30 p.m.

* Thursday, July 18: livestock judging contest, 9 a.m.; round robin showmanship, 12:30 p.m.; livestock sale setup, 2 p.m.; livestock check-out, 2:30 p.m.; building awards presentation, 5 p.m.; 4-H and open class exhibit check-out, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and livestock sale of rabbits, poultry, meat goats, sheep, beef and swine, 7 p.m.

* Friday, July 19: fair clean-up with all clubs, 9 a.m.; pick up exhibits not picked up on Thursday.

For more information, contact the Meadowlark Extension District office in Holton at (785) 364-4125.