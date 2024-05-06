Facility needs discussed at RV forum

Facility improvements and needs at Royal Valley were discussed during a special community meeting at the high school last Wednesday evening.

A variety of concerns were addressed during the meeting, which was facilitated by representatives from HTK Architects of Topeka, that included larger parking lots and better traffic flow at the elementary and middle schools, daycare facilities and additional classrooms at RVES.

About 30 people attended the hour and a half forum led by Maria Kutina, Elizabeth Johnson and Louis Weishaar with HTK Architects, as well as Superintendent Aaric Davis. Board members Boone Smith and Ann Kelly were also present.

Davis said the district has been working with HTK Architects for the past nine months to help determine future facility improvement project ideas.

Last spring, the district purchased 98 acres of land located next to the elementary school for $420,000, and district leaders are beginning to discuss uses for the property.

During the forum, Kutina outlined the company’s process for developing a possible long-range facility plan for the district, which has included meeting with administrators, teachers and some board members

“We really wanted to hear from the community before finalizing our report and get as much feedback as we can,” Kutina said.

USD 337 allocates about $600,000 a year (on average) in capital outlay funds on improvement projects. Royal Valley also utilizes lease purchases for facility improvements, which are loans the district pays off in 10 to 13 years.

