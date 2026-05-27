F-1 tornado touches down here

An EF-1 tornado touched down in Jackson County on Monday evening as part of the storms that caused varying degrees of damage all over north-central and northeastern Kansas, causing significant damage to a farm west of Holton, while other damage from the storm in the county was most likely caused by straight-line winds, according to Jackson County Emergency Preparedness Director Pat Korte.

At about 7:20 p.m., NWS issued a tornado warning for northeastern Jackson County, including the Holton, Circleville, Netawaka and Whiting areas after a radar-indicated tornado was spotted north of Holton along 254th Road.

It was determined that an EF-1 tornado with a wind speed of 100 miles per hour and a width of about 50 to 75 yards destroyed two barns, two grain bins and a silo on the Marlin Zibell property about four miles west of Holton, said Korte, who noted there was also some damage to a house on the property. The damage drew media coverage from at least two national news networks on Tuesday morning.

Korte also reported that the tornado touched down from 7:16 p.m. to 7:26 p.m. Monday and caused minor damage to other properties in the area along its seven-mile path through the county, stretching along a line about four miles west of Holton and south of Kansas Highway 16 northeast to a point about half a mile south of the intersection of 262nd and S Roads northeast of Holton.

No fatalities or injuries were reported in the area from the storms, it was reported. Property and tree damage from the storms is still being assessed.

Much of the damage caused by the line of severe storms — which stretched along a line from south of Wichita to the St. Joseph, Mo. area — was done by straight-line winds that, in several instances, was measured at more than 60 miles per hour.

In Holton, the winds caused many tree limbs to fall, with one report of tree damage in the 200 block of New Jersey Avenue and another in the 500 block of West Fourth Street, Korte said.

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