Evangel Church congregation to celebrate building's 100th year

For 100 years, Evangel Church's brick sanctuary at 227 Pennsylvania Ave. has been a fixture in Holton, serving generations of worshippers while adapting to meet the changing needs of its congregation and community.

Church members will celebrate the centennial of the building on Aug. 30 with a combined worship service at 10:30 a.m. followed by a barbecue dinner at the Family Life Center. Funds raised through the dinner will help purchase additional technology for the church.

"We want to extend an open invitation to anyone who has been involved with Evangel through the years to come back and celebrate with us," said Ron Kuglin, a lifelong member of the church.

The church is currently served by senior pastor Kelly Sipes, who said between 150 and 200 members attend one of three worship services offered at the church each week.

On Aug. 29, 1859, six German families met with Rev. C. Berner for a camp meeting and formed The Holton Station of the Evangelical Association.

"The association was a Wesleyan movement in the Americas that was primarily German immigrants as they came through," Sipes said.

The group met in members' homes until the congregation outgrew them.

After that, meetings were held in the Jackson County Courthouse, which was located on the east side of the Holton Square.

The congregation's first church building was built in 1871 at Third Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The wooden structure measured 30 feet by 40 feet and was valued at $3,200.

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