Election filings begin

Candidates are filing now for the Nov. 3 general election, which will include several federal, state and local races.

The deadline to file for the election is noon on Monday, June 1, and local candidates must file at the Jackson County Clerk’s Office on the second floor of the Jackson County Courthouse.

Locally, the first district seat on the Jackson County Commission will be included on the ballot, as well as positions three and five on the Holton City Commission.

Mark Pruett currently serves as the first district county commissioner. The district includes Banner, Garfield, Grant, Jefferson, Liberty, Liberty NE, Netawaka, Soldier, Straight Creek, Straight Creek North and Whiting townships, Ward 1 City Lake, Ward 3 and Ward 3 Industrial Park in Holton.

No one has filed yet for this position, according to the clerk’s office. Residents who want to run for the county commission seat can file by petition or by paying a filing fee. County commissioners serve four-year terms. They receive $33,717 a year and are eligible for benefits.

To file by petition, candidates who are affiliated as Republican or Democrat must collect signatures from three percent of registered voters from the same party who live in the district.

In lieu of filing by petition, candidates can pay a $387.17 filing fee, which includes a $50 fee for the state and a $337.17 fee for the county.

Tim Schlodder currently serves in the position three seat on the Holton City Commission, and he filed this week for re-election, it was reported.

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