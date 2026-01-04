Easter egg hunts planned

Easter is Sunday and several Easter egg hunts will be held this weekend in Jackson County. Local hunts include:

* 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 4, at Hoyt City Park – This hunt is being hosted by the Hoyt Livewires 4-H Club and is for children in fourth grade and younger.

* 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 4, at the Circleville Ball Field – The Circleville Rec Club will host an egg hunt at the city’s ball field at 10 a.m. Children will be divided into three age groups for the hunt – ages four and under, ages five to eight and ages nine to 12.

* 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 4, at the Jackson Couty Courthouse courtyard – Area businesses are sponsoring an egg hunt on the south side of the Jackson County Courthouse courtyard.

Children ages 13 and under are invited to participate, and special prizes will be included in some of the eggs.

* 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, at the Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex – The fourth annual hunt is being hosted by the Jackson County 4-H ambassadors.

Children who participate in the hunt will be divided into four age divisions – three and under, four to five, six to seven and eight to 10.