Drone delivers supplies to CHCS

Community HealthCare System (CHCS) and Kelly Hills Unmanned Systems have made Kansas history with the state’s first long-range drone delivery of medical supplies, it has been reported.

On Tuesday, Aug. 12, an unmanned aircraft departed Kelly Hills UAS Airfield in Seneca carrying an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and landed 30 minutes later at Charles E. Grutzmacher Municipal Airport in Onaga.

The flight demonstrated how advanced drone technology can help bridge healthcare gaps for rural communities, it was reported.

The project was part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Beyond Program, with support from Kansas State University’s Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus, Pyka and the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT).

“We serve four counties with a critical access hospital, multiple clinics and long-term care facilities,” said John Fitzthum, CHCS CEO. “This technology could allow us to quickly deliver blood, antivenom, an AED or other vital supplies between hospitals and from tertiary care centers - resources that can be difficult to get in emergencies.”

“Kelly Hills’ flight today isn’t just another drone test - it’s a glimpse into the future of where aviation connects our communities in ways that were once impossible,” said Travis Balthazor, Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus. “In rural Kansas, where distances can make the difference in timely access to critical care, the ability to move life-saving supplies by drone is truly a game changer.”