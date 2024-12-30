Drafted solar regulations shared

A draft of proposed zoning regulations for commercial solar projects in Jackson County has been sent to members of the county planning commission for review.

While the Jackson County Commissioners may still have a few minor changes to add to the draft regulations, the commissioners – Dan Brenner, Mark Pruett and Keith Kelly – agreed during their meeting last week that the 33-page draft document could be sent to members of the planning commission.

The commissioners and County Counselor Todd Luckman have been researching and drafting regulations for commercial solar projects for more than a year, it has been reported.

The draft is now being given to the planning commission for members to review and revise.

After the planning commission gives tentative approval of the regulations, the regulations will be sent back to the commissioners for their final approval.

According to the current draft regulations, any commercial solar project here is limited to no more than 2,000 acres “in order to maintain the county’s rural character and preserve agricultural land.”

The county commissioners can approve a modification for the acre limit “based on specific characteristics, which are determined to aid in the preservation of rural character or natural features or to promote the shared agricultural use of the property.”

The current draft regulations state that no part of any solar project may be placed within one mile of the city limits of any city.

All solar panels must be constructed to minimize glare or reflection onto adjacent properties and adjacent roadways and must not interfere with traffic or create a safety hazard.

Solar panels will not be allowed to exceed 15 feet in height with two exceptions. One exception is if the panels are in an enclosed structure. Members of the planning commission may also approve a modification if the added height is “beneficial to accommodate slopes with grading or to accommodate agrivoltaic plans or conditions.”

Agrivoltaics is the use of land for both agriculture and solar photovoltaic energy generation, it was reported.

