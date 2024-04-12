Douglas named finalist for Kansas Counselor of the Year

Royal Valley Middle School Counselor Laura Douglas was recently named a finalist for the 2024 Kansas School Counselor Of The Year Award.

Douglas was surprised with the recognition during an all-school assembly at RVMS on Nov. 20.

“It’s a true honor. I serve on the state board of school counselors and so I knew that at least 19 other middle school counselors applied, and I know the amazing work that school counselors do,” Douglas said. “Some of my friends were also nominated. Just to be selected among the people that I already look up to and think do amazing work is truly meaningful and a surprise. It means a lot.”

Douglas was named the top middle school finalist by the Kansas School Counselor Association (KSCA) alongside Laurie Crimmins of Shawnee Heights High School (top high school finalist) and Erin Metsker of Overbrook Attendance Center (top elementary school finalist).

Lyndsey Brown, awards chair with the KSCA, presented the finalist award to Douglas during the all-school assembly.

In addition to students and staff members throughout the district, Douglas’ friends and family, including her parents Rusty and Pam Douglas, attended the assembly.

Douglas was nominated for the honor by several of her co-workers, including Clara Sowers, Kim Clark, Suzie Conger, Leslie Smith and Jessica Bienhoff.

Following the nomination, Douglas had to make a video for the KSCA highlighting her counseling program, submit three letters of recommendation and complete several essays about her counseling work.

“Middle school is super hard, and there’s uncomfortableness. I want to be there for the students to tell them it’s OK for things to be awkward and not always fun right now, but you are doing great things,” she said.

In addition to offering individual counseling with students at RVMS, she said she also works closely with the school’s intervention team “to help identify and help students with their needs for academics and emotional support.”

