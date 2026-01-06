Door-to-door salespeople need to get permit: Riley
An incident involving a Holton resident and a representative of a telecommunications company attempting to sell services to the resident was the focus of discussion at a recent Holton City Commisssion meeting.
During the commission’s Tuesday, May 19 meeting — held a day later than usual due to severe storms that moved through the area the previous day — commissioners met with Holton resident Jim Ricketts about a recent incident involving a representative of Brightspeed whom Ricketts said got aggressive with him when he asked the employee for a copy of a solicitor’s permit.
Door-to-door salespersons visiting Holton are required to get a solicitor’s permit or “peddler’s license” from Holton City Hall before engaging in door-to-door sales, Holton City Manager Teresa Riley said, noting that “we’ve had a lot of trouble with the Brightspeed people not getting permits and they’ve been cited quite a few times for trying to solicit without a permit.”
Ricketts told commissioners that in this particular incident, a Brightspeed representative had come to his house on May 5 to “sell stuff,” and Ricketts asked to see his solicitor’s permit, but was told that his “buddy” had the permit.
“I told him about five times to get off my property,” Ricketts said, adding that in response, the Brightspeed representative said he would “come down here with a trencher.”
The Brightspeed representative later filed a police report, which Holton Police Chief Steve Frederick, who was not present at the May 19 meeting, later confirmed. Chief Frederick noted that “both parties accused the other of being the aggressor” in the incident, adding that “no charges are pending” on the matter.
Ricketts also asked whether the city could keep a list to share with door-to-door salespersons alerting them to customers who would prefer not to be approached for sales. He added that he had a “No Soliciting” sign posted near the entrance to his home.
Riley reminded commissioners that according to a city code generally referred to as a “Green River ordinance,” prospective salespersons are required to apply for a solicitor’s permit at Holton City Hall prior to engaging in sales calls. Permit applications are available at City Hall or online at holtonkansas.org/documents under the “administration” tab.
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