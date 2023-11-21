Donations still sought for Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Food donations are still needed for this year’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner, according to dinner organizer Janice Schweigen.

“I’ve only had one phone call about donations in the last week,” said Schweigen of items needed for the 38th-annual dinner, to be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23 at Evangel Church’s Family Life Center in Holton.

Food donations — mainly fruit, vegetable and Jell-O salads, cakes and pies — are needed to make sure no one goes away from the dinner hungry, Schweigen said.

“I’ve heard from several people that they’re planning on coming,” she said. “There’s even a few planning to come from Topeka. It’s just that those last few donations that we need haven’t come in.”

Volunteers also are needed to help prepare meals and to set up and clean the Family Life Center, she added.

Food items needed include 17 fruit salads, 17 vegetable salads, 17 Jell-O salads, 17 cakes, 27 pies and six cheesecakes. Turkey, stuffing and vegetable items have been pledged for this year’s dinner, it was reported.

“People like to wait until the last minute to make donations, but it still freaks you out,” Schweigen said, encouraging the dinner’s supporters to call her at (785) 986-6653 with donations of food needed for the dinner.

The annual Thanksgiving dinner remains open to everyone in the community, regardless of their age, income or religious affiliation, and it’s a good option for those who aren’t having their own big family holiday meal that day, Schweigen said. There is no charge for the dinner, but free-will donations will be accepted.

Those who would like to have a meal delivered or prepared for carry-out are advised to call Schweigen at the above number on the evening before the meal. Volunteers who plan to help in any way may also contact Schweigen at that number.