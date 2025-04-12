Dennis and Joni White to join Chamber Hall of Fame

Holton’s Town Square is home to Dennis and Joni White in more ways than one.

The north side is where you’ll find the building that houses White Law Office and Title Abstract Company on the ground floor, while the upstairs loft apartment is what the Whites call home. But their affinity for the Square goes beyond the work they’ve done to turn that building into a home base.

“I have a love of the Square and the downtown area. I just do,” said Joni, whose involvement with Holton’s downtown area has trans­lated into several efforts to share that love with others over the years.

It’s also the place their family calls home, and Dennis is hopeful that their love of the Square passes on to future generations of the White family.

“We want our grandchildren to be able to have a place on the Square, if they want to practice law or have an artist’s studio, or some­thing else,” he said. “We want this building or some other building on the Square to be available for them to do that, along with a community that’s vibrant and prosperous to be able to support it.”

For their efforts to make Holton a better place to live, the Whites will be inducted into the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame this February, along with Pat and Nan­cy Fontaine, Beth Nelson and Rod and Shannon Wittmer. They’re ap­preciative but humble about the Chamber honor.

“I don’t know that we’re more qualified for it than anybody else,” Joni said. “But sometimes you don’t know all that people do, es­pecially when they’re working be­hind the scenes. So yes, it’s an honor to be asked.”

“We just hope to live up to that honor,” Dennis added.

The Whites’ story begins in Holton, where Dennis grew up and attended schools, graduating from Holton High School in 1976. His father, Marlin White, had estab­lished White Law Office in 1963, and Dennis remembered visiting the office as a kid, saying he “always thought it was fun to be up there.”

