Denison State Bank notes 125 years of community service

For 125 years, Denison State Bank has remained a constant in an ever-changing banking industry – rooted in the community and committed to its customers.

Denison State Bank was chartered on Feb. 18, 1901, in Denison with $7,000 in capital stock and $37,000 in total assets.

The bank was robbed twice in Denison, once in 1910, when robbers used dynamite to blow open the vault, and again in 1938, when two men held up the bank president and several employees.

The bank relocated to the southeast corner of the Holton Square in 1939 and later moved to the west side in 1944.

The first drive-up window for customers was added in 1967. Jim Birkbeck joined the bank in 1972 as an officer and director, and he and his wife, Mary Lou, bought the bank in 1976.

Their daughter, Paula Taylor, currently serves as CEO and chairwoman of the bank board.

Taylor said that while many things have changed in the banking industry in 125 years, the bank’s core values remain the same.

“I’m sure back in 1901, the new bank owners were mostly concerned about how to create and operate a brand-new bank at the dawn of the 20th century, when every little town in Kansas had a bank but with very few banking laws and rules in place,” Taylor said. “Since most of the local money transactions were by cash, just keeping all the money safe, and themselves safe, was top priority. Today, bank safety and soundness remains a keystone for us. Depositors at DSB can know that their money is held and protected in a safe and sound institution. Payors can know that payments and transfers will be executed timely, accurately and safely. Borrowers can know that we carefully extend credit in qualified situations.”

Taylor said the bank has been in her family for 50 years, and that her parents set a great example for her as she leads the bank.

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