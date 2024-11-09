Delia Days set for Sept. 14 & 15

This Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14 and 15, residents of Delia in southwestern Jackson County invite everyone in the area to join in the celebration of their community at the annual Delia Days event, to be held on the former Delia Grade School grounds.

This year’s event will include a community breakfast, a slow-pitch softball tournament and other games for kids of all ages, a car show and a community dance, in addition to spotlighting the Delia Thrift Store, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday inside the former school building.

“This is quite a special family event for our little rural community,” said Linda Dohrman, president of Delia Community Pride. “We’re very proud to partner with the City of Delia to repurpose the former school building into a community center that houses both the Delia Community Library and the Delia Thrift Store. Delia Days is our biggest fund-raiser for the year, and this event enables the Pride organization to pay for basic building maintenance and upkeep, half the insurance and the utilities throughout the rest of the year.”

The annual event includes a quilt, textile and art show inside the former school building, and local artists are invited to bring their handiwork to place on display. Anyone interested in featuring their quilts or artwork is invited to contact Connie at (785) 772-2370 to reserve display space.

The schedule for this year’s event is listed below:

Saturday

• 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m.: Community breakfast with cinnamon rolls, breakfast casserole, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee.

• 8 a.m.-1 p.m.: Delia Thrift Store open.

• 8 a.m.-2 p.m.: Vendors open for business.

• 8 a.m.: Slow-pitch softball tournament begins.

• 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Quilt, textile and art show.

• 10 a.m.-noon: Kids’ crafts.

• 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Kids’ games and train rides.

• 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Balloon artist and face painting.

• 3 p.m. Competitive kids’ games begin.

• 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Dance in the Delia Grade School gym featuring Audible Empire.

Lunch and dinner on Saturday will be served by Mark and Kim Miller of Honey Creek Catering. Cornhole and washers tournaments have also been scheduled for Saturday.

Sunday

• 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Car show.

• 11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Community lunch served by Delia Community Pride.

Vendors are still being invited to set up booths for the event at no charge, and Dohrman said there is “plenty of space.” Dohrman may be contacted at (785) 256-3829 for vendor information or other event questions.