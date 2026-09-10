Delia Days set for Sept. 12-13

On Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 12 and 13, residents of Delia in southwestern Jackson County are inviting everyone in the area to help celebrate their community pride at the 18th-annual Delia Days event, to be held on the former Delia Grade School grounds, according to Linda Dohrman of the Delia Community Pride organization.

As in previous years, the annual event will include a community breakfast, a Wiffle Ball tournament and other games for kids of all ages, a car show and a community dance. The Delia Thrift Store will also be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 inside the former school building.

“The thrift store has a large customer base,” Dohrman said. “The special of the day on Sept. 12 will be the semi-annual half-price sale, where everything, except new-to-us items, will be half off.”

The annual event is held by the Delia Community Pride group as a fund-raising event to help cover the costs of the former school building, which currently serves as a community center. The former school was originally built in 1954 and operated as a high school until 1966, then served as an elementary school before transitioning into an elementary charter school until 2003.

Budget cuts by Kaw Valley USD 321 forced the school’s closure in the spring of 2009, and the school district deeded the building to the City of Delia shortly afterward. Delia residents repurposed it into a community building, and the first Delia Days event was held that year, Dohrman said, noting that the event has been held every year since except for 2020, when all but the Thrift Store was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

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