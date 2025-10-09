Delia Days are this weekend

Next Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 13 and 14, residents of Delia in southwestern Jackson County invite everyone in the area to join in the celebration of their community at the annual Delia Days event, to be held on the former Delia Grade School grounds.

This year’s event will include a community breakfast, a Wiffle Ball tournament and other games for kids of all ages, a car show and a community dance, in addition to spotlighting the Delia Thrift Store, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday inside the former school building.

Event organizer Linda Dohrman said there will also be a video presentation on the dedication ceremony of the mural and scuplture at the old school building, both of which were added in 2023 by area artist Garrett Larson.

“The ceremony includes Prairie Band Potawatomi dancers and singers, plus interviews of the artist and Suzette McCord-Rogers from Jackson County Tourism,” Dohrman said. “Jackson County Tourism paid for both pieces of art, along with a community mandala project and barn quilt project.”

Videos of historical speakers from previous Delia Days celebrations will be played on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, she added.

Dohrman also noted that the Wiffle Ball tournament is new this year, whereas in previous years there had been a softball tournament.

“Proceeds from the tournament will support the Kansas Rivals 7U baseball team,” Dohrman said.

The annual event includes a quilt, textile and art show inside the former school building, and local artists are invited to bring their handiwork to place on display.

Owners of classic tractors are also invited to display their vehicles at the Sunday car show, Dohrman noted. There is no charge to participate in the show.

The schedule for this year’s event is listed below:

Saturday

• 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m.: Community breakfast with cinnamon rolls, breakfast casserole, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee.

• 8 a.m.-1 p.m.: Delia Thrift Store and vendors open for business.

• 8 a.m.: Wiffle Ball tournament begins. Contact Evan at (316) 212-9222 to register a team.

• 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Quilt, textile and art show.

• 10 a.m.-noon: Kids’ crafts.

• 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Kids’ games, train rides, balloon artist and face painting.

• 3 p.m. Competitive kids’ games begin.

• 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Dance in the Delia Grade School gym featuring Cross Creek Band.

Lunch and dinner on Saturday will be served by Mark and Kim Miller of Honey Creek Catering. A washers tournament has also been scheduled for Saturday.

Sunday

• 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Car and tractor show.

• 11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Lunch served by The Smoking Caveman Food Truck.

• Noon-2 p.m.: Free “sweet treat bingo.”

Vendors are still being invited to set up booths for the event; call Dohrman at (785) 256-3829 for vendor information or other event questions.