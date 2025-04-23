Deadline for Real ID draws near

Starting May 7, all Americans 18 years and older must have a Real ID to fly domestically, access federal facilities or enter a nuclear power plant, according to the Real ID Act.

Not sure if you have a Real ID? A Real ID looks the same as a regular Kansas driver’s license except for the addition of a gold circle with a star cutout located in the upper right corner of the card.

Passed by Congress in 2005, the Real ID Act was created to help establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses.

In lieu of a Real ID, domestic travelers can also use a passport as a valid form of identification, it was reported.

Lori Mellenbruch, auto deputy at the Jackson County Treasurer’s Office, said there’s been a surge of interest from county residents wanting to update to a Real ID in recent weeks.

“We’ve been really busy lately. There’s been an influx of people coming it to get it done,” Mellenbruch said. “You don’t have to have it if you don’t plan to do certain things like fly.”

Obtaining a Real ID requires additional documentation than a regular driver’s license renewal, it was reported.

Documents needed for a Real ID include:

* A certified birth certificate issued by Vital Statistics or an unexpired U.S. passport with current name.

* Current driver’s license or identification card.

* A Social Security card.

* Proof of physical address, such as a utility bill or vehicle registration. It cannot be a post office box.

* Proof of name change if using a birth certificate and the name is different than the current driver’s license or identification card.

Some forms of proof include a marriage license, a divorce decree and court documents indicating name change.

