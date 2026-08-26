Cuts in some programs possible due to county's cash position

As the Jackson County Commission considers a 4.554-mill property tax increase to help replenish dwindling cash reserves and continue necessary county services, the commissioners are also looking at cutting funding to several local organizations, including Developmental Services of Jackson County.

“Because the budget was revenue neutral last year, in order to maintain current services, we ate through the majority of our cash,” Commissioner Keith Kelly said during Monday’s Jackson County Commission meeting. “We’re not required, but we should have a fair amount of cash on hand at all times. We’ve burned through a lot of that. Had we raised property taxes a little bit last year and a little bit this year, I don’t think it would have been as big as a problem.”

Commissioners have agreed to cut some county appropriations to area agencies if the funding is not state-mandated and explained that decision on Monday to Laura Golden, executive director of Developmental Services of Jackson County, and Charlotte Schirmer, a member of the DSJC board.

DSJC provides services for adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities and has annually received $30,000 in funding from the county. The county and DSJC also previously had a contract that allowed DSJC clients to work at the recycling center. That contract has not been renewed for 2027.

Golden said she was upset with the lack of communication and transparency about the budget cuts. The organization’s fiscal year begins on July 1, and she was unaware that DSJC would not be receiving funds from the county until after the organization’s budget was approved.

“It would have been nice to know that we were getting cut back in February or March,” Golden said. “The letter sent out had no explanation other than budget constraints.”

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