Cruise Night is Friday

On Friday, Aug. 4, owners of classic cars and trucks are invited to head over to Holton’s Town Square for a cruise and a free barbecued pork sandwich dinner.

It’s the annual “Cruise Night” and GNBank annual community appreciation dinner, with cruisers invited to show up on the Square starting at 5 p.m. Car enthusiasts — especially those with antique or classic cars, trucks and motorcycles — are invited to participate.

There’s no registration fee for the event, it has been reported — cruisers are invited to “just show up,” starting at the east side of the Jackson County Courthouse. “Hit-and-miss” engines will also be on display during the event.

GNBank will host its annual community appreciation dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a free meal including a barbecued pork sandwich, baked beans, chips and bottled water. About 400 free meals were served during last year’s event, it was reported.

Members of the Jackson County Historical Society will again serve root beer floats on the south side of the Courthouse as a fund-raiser for the Jackson County Museum.

The event is open to the public, and those attending are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.