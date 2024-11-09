Cozad, teams selected for Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

When administrators at Hickman Mills High School in Kansas City, Mo. were looking for someone to coach the first season of girls basketball at the school in the fall of 1975, only one hand went up.

That hand belonged to Jackson County native Clyde Cozad, who went on to lead the team to three state championships and a 124-12 record during the first five seasons of the program.

“Nobody wanted anything to do with girls basketball at that time,” Cozad said. “None of the other teachers were interested. Mine was the only hand that went it up so they had no choice but to hire me. We had a lot talent, and it was a great ride.”

Cozad, the team’s players, assistant coaches and trainer were recently inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame for their record-breaking seasons that helped lay the foundation for girls basketball in the state.

“It’s very cool, especially after 44 years,” Cozad said the of the honor. “We were inducted alongside golfer Tom Watson and former Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer.”

The 1977-1980 Hickman Mills High School girls basketball teams were one of 15 individuals, teams and programs inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

Cozad said that “95 percent” of the Hickman Mills team members from that era attended the HOF’s Enshrinement ceremony on May 19 at Union Station in Kansas City.

“It’s such an honor,” he said.

Cozad is the son of the late Frank and Vivian Cozad, and he grew up on the family farm just west of Mayetta.

He attended Holton High School until he was suspended for missing class to go pheasant hunting, he said. Cozad finished high school at Mayetta High School, graduating in 1962.

“It’s wasn’t all bad because Mayetta had baseball and Holton didn’t,” he said.

After graduating, Cozad attended one semester at Pittsburg State University before he dropped out.

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do,” he said.