Courtney Boswell taking over as Shelter agent

Courtney Boswell has been named the new Shelter Insurance agent for Holton, taking over for Don Fate, who will retire from the business at the end of August.

A native of Holton, Boswell has spent the past three years traveling to neighboring states as an agency recruiting specialist for Shelter Insurance.

On July 1, Boswell began serving as an agent for the Shelter Insurance office at 208 West Fourth St. in Holton.

“I think it’s a great town to be an insurance agent in because everybody knows everybody,” Boswell said. “It’s definitely something you can make a long-term career.”

Boswell’s father, Chris, has worked for Shelter Insurance for many years and currently serves as a sales district leader.

After graduating from Holton High School in 2017, Boswell earned a degree from Washburn University to become a physical therapy assistant.

“Then COVID-19 hit, and I really didn’t know what I wanted to do,” she said. “My dad kept telling me that Shelter is a great company to work for and that’s when he brought up agency recruiting, which is spending a lot of time talking to people.”

Boswell said she took his advice and ended up “loving” the position.

For the past three years, she spent most of her workdays on the road in Colorado, Nebraska or Missouri recruiting agents.

“Don told my dad that he was going to retire and said that he thought I would be a really good fit to take over,” Boswell said.

