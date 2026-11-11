County voters favor Republicans while Democrats flip Congress

Democrat Adam Hamilton defeated incumbent Republican Roger Marshall in a close and hotly contested U.S. Senate race in the Nov. 3 mid-term election, helping to flip control of both chambers of Congress to the Democrats and becoming the first Kansas Democrat to win a Senate election in nearly a century.

The race for Kansas governor between Democrat Cindy Holscher and Republican Ty Masterson remained too close to call as of Nov. 4, with Holscher maintaining a lead of more than 5,500 votes, according to unofficial vote counts posted by the Kansas Secretary of State’s office.

Locally, Jackson County voters agreed to renew the county’s current 0.4 percent sales tax by a vote of 2,772 to 2,433. The measure failed during the primary election but passed during yesterday’s general election. County voters also favored sending Republican Tracey Mann back to Congress and Republicans Sean Willcott, Francis Awerkamp and Paula Ellis back to the Kansas Legislature, the latter replacing her husband, former legislator Ron Ellis.

The results are unofficial and will be canvassed by the Jackson County Commission at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13.

The election drew an estimated 5,270 of the county’s 9,304 registered voters (56.6 percent) to the polls.

Republican Doug Fisher secured the District One commission seat with 1,210 votes over incumbent Democrat Mark Pruett with 596 votes.

In the Holton City Commission races, incumbent Tim Schlodder was re-elected to position three with 594 votes over Mark Davis, who received 368 votes. John Lemon won the position five seat with 574 votes against challenger Darlene Selley, who received 388 votes.

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