County values up 3.6 percent

Jackson County’s assessed valuation increased three percent this year, or $4.9 million, according to finalized values provided by the Jackson County Clerk’s Office.

Last year, values increased by 3.6 percent, or $5.8 million, and in 2024, they increased by 3.7 percent, or $5.7 million.

The county’s assessed valuation includes values for real estate, personal property, state assessed utilities, oil and gas properties and 16M and 20M heavy trucks.

With the passage of House Bill 2231, watercraft are now exempt from all property or ad valorem taxes.

The new assessed value of all real estate in the county has been set at $142,230,248, which is an increase of $4,427,053, or 3.2 percent, from last year’s value of $137,803,195.

Personal property valuations declined 16.2 percent this year from $3,956,414 to $3,316,386.

The value of state assessed utilities increased 6.3 percent from $20,689,855 to $22,001,680 while oil and gas properties decreased from $18,169 to $11,121, which is about 38.8 percent.

The value of 16M and 20M heavy trucks in the county totaled $1,316,728, compared to $1,268,582 last year.

The county’s total assessed valuation has been set at $168,876,163, which is a $4,965,605 increase from last year’s value of $163,910,558.

The county’s assessed valuation was set at $158,099,056 in 2024, $152,421,170 in 2023, $142,969,179 in 2022 and $135,588,931 in 2021.

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