County stops maintaining Potawatomi reservation roads

The Jackson County Commissioners have decided to stop maintaining county roads and bridges located within the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation reservation’s 11-square mile boundaries, citing budget constraints.

Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation officials say the county remains responsible for the roads and bridges in the county and has no authority to change that.

A total of 233 letters were sent to property owners last week notifying them that the county commission had decided to stop maintaining roads near their properties because the roads are located within the boundaries of the reservation. The changes took place on Nov. 1.

“The board of county commissioners has determined that it is necessary for the county road and bridge department to focus maintenance efforts outside of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation reservation boundaries,” according to the letter. “For more than 40 years, the county and the Tribe have had various agreements on road maintenance areas within the reservation, ultimately resulting in mapped areas where the Tribe maintained certain roads based on federal assistance and other areas where it was preferred that the county maintain the roads. Due to the needs of county residents, the county has continued to maintain certain areas on the reservation but now deems it appropriate for the Tribe to assume these duties.”

The commissioners said they have attempted to clarify their decision through a memorandum of understanding with the Tribe but have had no success.

Those who live within the bounds of the reservation should contact the Tribe’s road and bridge department for assistance with road and bridge matters, the commissioners said.

Members of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Tribal Council posted a statement on the Nation’s social media accounts calling the county commission’s letter “factually wrong and misleading.”

PBPN officials said the Nation has not agreed to take over road maintenance.

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