County seeks higher rate on road and bridge sales tax

The special countywide 0.4 percent retailers’ sales tax for road and bridge improvements will expire at the end of 2026, and the Jackson County Commissioners are proposing that the tax be renewed at a slightly higher rate of 0.5 percent, which is a 0.1 percent increase.

Before the sales tax can be placed on an election ballot for voters, it must first be approved by the Kansas State Legislature.

A new state bill has already been drafted that also includes proposed sales taxes for other counties in the state, it was reported.

The bill will be introduced when the Legislative session begins in mid-January, the commissioners reported.

If passed, the bill will allow voters to consider a 0.5 percent countywide retailers’ sales tax. The revenue received from the tax will be used to “finance the costs of street and roadway improvements, including materials for improvements.”

The revenue from the current 0.4 percent sales tax is split between the road and bridge department (75 percent) and the cities in the county (25 percent).

From January through November this year, a total of $803,187.39 has been collected through the tax. The county road and bridge department has received $587,485.48 of those funds and the remaining $215,187.39 has been disbursed to all the cities in the county based on population. December sales totals have not yet been received.

On average, the road and bridge department receives about $53,400 per month from the tax, it was reported.

Unlike the current tax, the proposed 0.5 percent sales tax will not include the cities, county commissioners said. If passed, the total revenue collected, going forward, would be earmarked for gravel rock for county roads, the commissioners reported.

