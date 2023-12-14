County residents file for 2024 general election

Several Jackson County residents have filed for the 2024 general election, it has been reported.

Republican Tom Hoffman of Emmett has filed for the District Three commission seat currently held by Keith Kelly.

The District One seat, which is held by Dan Brenner, will also be included in the next election, which has been set for Nov. 5. Both Brenner and Kelly were elected to the commission in 2020.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse, a Republican, has filed for re-election. Sheriff Morse was appointed to the position in 2011 and was elected to the position in 2012. He was re-elected in 2016 and 2020.

Republican Kristie Richter has filed for county clerk. Richter was appointed to the position last January following the retirement of longtime clerk Kathy Mick.

Republican Lisa Miller has filed for county treasurer. Miller works in the treasurer’s office under current Jackson County Treasurer Linda Gerhardt.

Democrat Mary Savage is running for register of deeds. Savage currently works in the register of deeds office. Tammy Moulden currently serves as the register of deeds.

No one has filed yet for the county attorney position, which is currently held by Republican Jeff Morrow.

Candidates seeking county positions in the election must file at the Jackson County Clerk’s Office on the second floor of the Courthouse. The deadline to file is noon on Monday, June 3, it was reported.

