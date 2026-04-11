County hires attorney to review solar regulations

The Jackson County Commission voted 3-0 on Monday to hire attorney Trish Voth of Foulston Siefkin LLP of Wichita to review the county’s draft commercial solar regulations and advise the county on solar land-use issues.

The commissioners spent about 30 minutes discussing Voth’s services. County Counselor Todd Luckman and Zoning Administrator Steve Duryea also attended the discussion.

According to the engagement letter, the firm’s hourly rates range from $360 to $1,065 for attorneys, depending on the type of work, and from $250 to $365 for paralegals, legal assistants and analysts.

Voth has practiced law for 28 years with Foulston Siefkin, primarily in real estate and energy-related matters.

“Sometimes we represent counties or cities where a project might be proposed, and they're interested in getting some additional assistance with how to think about the proposal,” Voth said. “Sometimes we help developers of projects to assess situations, make their proposals or work with counties or cities on their terms. And sometimes we represent Kansas landowners who are interested in possibly hosting a project.”

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