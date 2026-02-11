County to hire assistant zoning administrator

As zoning demands continue to rise in Jackson County, commissioners have agreed to hire a separate zoning administrator to keep up with the workload.

The decision came after county appraiser and zoning officer Kate Immenschuh previously told commissioners that an increase in zoning duties has strained her staff and caused them to fall behind on appraisal duties.

During the commissioners’ meeting on Monday, they unanimously agreed to advertise for a full-time county zoning administrator.

The top responsibility of the new position will be to administer and enforce zoning regulations in the county’s comprehensive plan, as well as serve as a liaison to the planning commission and board of zoning appeals.

The zoning administrator will also be in charge of the county’s Neighborhood Revitalization Plan and assist the public and developers with zoning inquiries, proposals and applications.

A full job description is available on the county website, www.jacksoncountyks.com. The application deadline is Feb. 20.

In other business during Monday’s meeting, the commission agreed to allocate $4,000 in county alcohol tax funds to the Jackson County Junior Leader Reader program through United Way of Kaw Valley. The program will provide free books for Holton, Jackson Heights and Royal Valley students in grades pre-kindergarten through fifth.

