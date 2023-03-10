County employee pay hikes top 15 percent

Full-time Jackson County employees will receive a $1 an hour cost of living raise plus an additional 15 percent increase, both effective Jan. 1, it has been reported.

During a recent Jackson County Commission meeting, the commissioners approved a motion to give all full-time employees an additional $1 an hour.

Full-time employees, including elected officials (department heads), will also be given a 15 percent increase based on their new hourly rate, it was reported. The Jackson County Commissioners will not receive either of the wage increases, it was reported.

Jackson County Clerk Kristie Richter said the county has about 130 full-time employees. The pay increases total $1,232,363 annually in new funds, it was reported.

The commissioners said they approved the pay increases in order to try to keep good employees and remain competitive with wages.

A 15 percent raise for someone making $30,000 a year is $4,500. For someone who makes $40,000 a year, a 15 percent raise is $6,000.

In other business, according to the approved minutes from Aug. 28, the commissioners met with Pat Richter, building maintenance supervisor, who discussed purchasing a used pickup truck for the Courthouse custodial department. Richter said he’s been using his personal vehicle to haul mulch and other supplies for the Courthouse. The vehicle could also be used to move election equipment to polling locations and for the commissioners to view the conditions of county roads. The commissioners agreed that Richter could seek bids for a used truck.

For more on this and other stories, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select “Sept. 27, 2023” under “E-Editions.”