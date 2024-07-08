County donates $30K toward library expansion project

Fund-raising efforts to expand Beck Bookman Library received a boost on Monday after the Jackson County Commissioners presented a $30,000 check on behalf of the county to Amy Austin, library director.

The donated funds were from the county’s tax on alcohol sales.

“We think this is a great way to use that money,” Commissioner Keith Kelly said.

So far, about $1 million of the $2.5 million fund-raising goal has been raised for the expansion project, which will allow the library to provide a free meeting space and private work/meeting rooms in the community, as well as make the building compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The project will also nearly double the children’s area at the library and add a space specific for teens.

Austin and library board members and supporters have been meeting with different organizations and business owners to discuss the project and ask for support.

“In the last couple of weeks, we’ve had an influx of families coming in because we have great air conditioning,” Austin said. “We have to run it constantly, and we’re hoping it holds out until we can get new AC units.”

The Beck Bookman Library is utilized by all members of the community, Austin said.

“People come in here to take their college exams because we proctor tests here,” she said. “Social workers bring their clients here to complete computer work and meet. We have parent visits that happen here. We even had a kid’s birthday party here so both parents could attend.”

Library staff also assisted a child who wanted to visit with their parent in prison in another state via Zoom.

“Unfortunately, all the library rooms were taken so she had to complete that call on a public computer, which made us feel bad,” she said.

