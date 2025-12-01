County commissioners voice their support for nuclear energy facility

The Jackson County Commissioners want to let TerraPower, LLC and Evergy leaders know that, as they seek a location for a new nuclear power plant in the state, Jackson County is open for business.

At Monday’s Jackson County Commission meeting, the commissioners signed a resolution supporting the development of a Natrium reactor in the county and outlined the advantages of building a facility here.

“We need to get it out there as soon as possible that Jackson County is open for business and we want to be considered for it,” Commissioner Mark Pruett said.

In September, officials from TerraPower, a nuclear innovation company started by Bill Gates and others, Evergy and the Kansas Department of Commerce, announced they were working together to explore building a Natrium reactor and energy storage system in Kansas.

The three entities signed a memorandum of understanding to work together to evaluate sites for a potential nuclear power plant.

In 2024, TerraPower broke ground on the first Natrium project in Wyoming, it was reported.

At recent Jackson County commission meetings, the commissioners have voiced their interest in having the facility built here and asked County Counselor Todd Luckman to draft a resolution of support to send to project officials.

“Jackson County offers several advantages for placement and use, including close proximity to the Jeffrey Energy Center and its transmission grid, an established seven-year tax abatement for new businesses, a hard-working and efficient county-wide workforce and proximity to Washburn Institute of Technology, Highland Community College Technical Center, Kansas State University and The University of Kansas to supply training for the workforce of the future,” according to the resolution.

To read the rest of the article, please subscribe to The Holton Recorder.